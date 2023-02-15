The first look of the pitch which will be used for the India vs Australia 2nd Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is out. The strip seems dry, which will once again assist spin. Australia lost the first Test heavily by an innings and 132 runs. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped five-wicket hauls in that game in Nagpur to help India go 1-0 up. Virat Kohli 'Nostalgic' While Driving 'Towards Stadium' in Delhi Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2023 (See Pic).

Picture of Pitch for IND vs AUS 2nd Test

Pitch for the 2nd Test between India vs Australia. pic.twitter.com/dErqVhyErT — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 15, 2023

One More Look

First look of the 22 yards at Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of 2nd #BorderGavaskarTrophy Test. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/BFYJ8kSnQg — Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) February 15, 2023

