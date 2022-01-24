Fortune Barishal is set to go up against Minister Group Dhaka in the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League 2022 on Monday, January 24. The match would begin at 12:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no telecast available but FanCode will stream the game on online platforms.

Fortune Barishal Squad: Shakib Al Hasan(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Taijul Islam, Salman Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Irfan Sukkur, Shykat Ali, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Obed McCoy, Fazle Mahmud, Nayeem Hasan, Ziaur Rahman, Jake Lintott, Towhid Hridoy, Shafiqul Islam.

Minister Group Dhaka Squad: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah(c), Andre Russell, Jahurul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Isuru Udana, Arafat Sunny, Ebadot Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shamsur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Najibullah Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Rishad Hossain, Fazalhaq Farooqi

