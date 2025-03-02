Most Wickets in ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai occupies the top spot in the list of most wickets in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 so far, with seven scalps to his name. Australia's left-arm pacer Ben Dwarshuis is second with just one wicket less and he will look to surpass Azmatullah Omarzai in the semi-finals. England's Jofra Archer is at number three with six wickets as well. Michael Bracewell of New Zealand and South Africa's Wiaan Mulder are fourth and respectively with five wickets apiece. Read below to check out the list of highest wicket-takers in ICC Champions Trophy 2025. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table Updated: South Africa Retains Top Spot, Australia Remains Second in Group B After Washout in Rawalpindi.

New Zealand's Kyle Mills is the all-time leading wicket-taker in ICC Champions Trophy, having taken 28 wickets in 15 matches. Sri Lankan legends Lasith Malinga and Muttiah Muralitharan are second and third with 25 and 24 wickets respectively. For India, Ravindra Jadeja is the highest wicket-taker in ICC Champions Trophy, having taken 17 wickets so far in 12 matches. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Cricket Tournament.

Most Wickets in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Pos Bowler Matches Wickets BBI Eco. 1 Azmatullah Omarzai 3 7 5/58 6.72 2 Ben Dwarshuis 2 6 3/66 5.94 3 Jofra Archer 3 6 3/64 6.93 4 Michael Bracewell 2 5 4/26 3.20 5 Wiaan Mulder 2 5 3/25 3.73

(Updated after SA vs ENG Match)

(Important abbreviations: Pos-Position, BBI-Best Bowling Innings, Eco-Economy)

The Champions Trophy 2025 is the first time that Pakistan got to host an ICC tournament after 1996. Also, it was the first time that the ICC Champions Trophy made a comeback to the cricket calendar after 2017. Mohammad Rizwan and his side, who had started the tournament as defending champions, unfortunately crashed out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with losses to New Zealand and India. India, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa have qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals.

