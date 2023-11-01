Big blow for the Australian Cricket Team ahead of facing arch-rivals England as star cricketer Glenn Maxwell reportedly gets ruled out of the upcoming clash against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after falling off the back of a golf cart. Maxwell along with some of his teammates, were taking some time off the schedule by playing golf but the freak accident means he has to be under the concussion protocol for the next six to eight days. Australia are expecting to have his services for the back end of the competition. David Willey To Retire From International Cricket After ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, England Fast Bowler Makes Announcement With Emotional Social Media Post.

Glenn Maxwell Ruled Out of Australia's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Clash Against England

Glenn Maxwell out of crucial World Cup game after [checks notes] falling off a golf cart... ✍️@danielcherny DETAILS: https://t.co/QBQxBGNsYo pic.twitter.com/2btvl8N2xo — CODE Cricket (@codecricketau) November 1, 2023

