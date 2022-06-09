Pakistan captain Babar Azam was named Man of the Match for scoring match-winning 103 runs in the first ODI against West Indies at Multan. Babar, however, handed over his MOM award to youngster Khushdil Shah who played an impressive cameo of 43 runs off just 21 balls. The left-handed batsman smashed four sixes and a four to turn the game in favour of Pakistan. During presentation ceremony, Babar gave away his award to Khushdil. PAK vs WI 1st ODI 2022 Video Highlights: Babar Azam, Khushdil Shah Help Pakistan Take 1-0 Lead.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)