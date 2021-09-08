Haroon Mowjood, former Sri Lanka U19 cricketer took to Twitter to share an old scoresheet of a match where he dismissed current Indian captain Virat Kohli.

See his post below:

In the little bit of cricket I've played this scoresheet for me is definitely frame worthy. Though @imVkohli wasn't the captain, without a shadow of doubt he was the best batsman. He'll have no clue as to who I am nor would he care one bit, but for me its a story to tell #Legend pic.twitter.com/uLUDbGbyVu — Haroon Mowjood (@Mawwa27) September 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)