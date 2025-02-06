Harry Brook memes went viral on social media after the England batter was dismissed for just a duck in the IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. During the IND vs ENG 1st T20I, the England batter was bowled by Varun Chakaravarthy and later while speaking to the press, he blamed the smog in Kolkata for not being able to pick the turning ball. He did not have a good time in the IND vs ENG T20Is managing just one half-century. In the IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025, Harry Brook was taken aback by a surprise short ball from Harshit Rana and KL Rahul did well to take the catch. Following the dismissal, fans reacted with AQI (Air Quality Index) memes and joked about whether Harry Brook also got some smog in Nagpur as well. Take a look at some reactions below. Why is Virat Kohli Not Playing in India vs England 1st ODI 2025? Know Reason Behind Star Batter's Absence from IND vs ENG Series Opener.

'Very Bad Weather Nagpur'

Very bad weather Nagpur 👎 pic.twitter.com/XF712jBaCg — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) February 6, 2025

Haha

'Harry Brook Getting Smog Everywhere?'

Harry Brook getting smog everywhere? Just 1 50 on this tour ? 😄 pic.twitter.com/bvOYr82AkS — Cricketism (@MidnightMusinng) February 6, 2025

Hilarious

England asking if the AQI is ok in Nagpur pic.twitter.com/tHUqZC22kl — #believeinblue (@believeinblueee) February 6, 2025

If You Know, You Know!

After facing Indian bowlers in India... Harry Brook : mujhe pakistan jaana hai 😭#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/iGUVvmaiBr — 𝓟𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓬𝓮 🥂 (@whyy__prince) February 6, 2025

'Ozone Layer Must Have Affected Harry Brook's Batting'

Hole in the Ozone layer must have affected Harry Brook's batting in Nagpur Hence 0(3)#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/8c4kAnBglG — AB_Hi (@abhi_inthearc) February 6, 2025

Funny!

'Harry Brook's Wagon Wheel'

Harry brook's wagon wheel in 2025: #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/k3VwwNAdDu — U M A R (@Agrumpycomedian) February 6, 2025

Another Funny Meme

"Too much smog & haze in Nagpur,so I couldn't see the ball" -Harry "generational talent" Brook in post match interview pic.twitter.com/pCA8sJLccP — Popat Hamhead (@Rasgullah786) February 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)