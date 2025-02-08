Defending champions Mumbai will be back in action with Rohit Sharma, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, when they take on Haryana in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Quarterfinals on February 8. The Haryana vs Mumbai match will be played at Eden Gardens and will start at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast partner for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 in India is Sports18 Network, however, no live telecast viewing options will be provided for this encounter. The official digital rights for India's premier domestic tournament are with Jio Cinema, where fans will be able to get viewing options for live steaming on their app and website for the Haryana vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy match. Sachin Tendulkar Ranji Trophy Stats: A Breakdown of Master Blaster's First-Class Career For Mumbai.

Haryana vs Mumbai Live

The road to glory continues! 🚀 The #RanjiTrophy Quarterfinal matchups are locked in, and the battle for a spot in the semifinals is about to heat up. 🔥 Which teams have what it takes to advance? 🤔@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/jH3jlQVAxv — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 3, 2025

