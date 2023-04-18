The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings contest at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium saw a dramatic incident in the final over of the first innings when Harshal Patel, the bowler, was disallowed to complete his spell. Instead, Glenn Maxwell was the one who finished the over off for RCB as CSK reached 226/6. Many fans wondered why was Patel was taken off the attack midway through the over and here's the reason. It was because Harshal Patel had bowled two waist-high no-balls in the over. Maxwell, who was then the stand-in captain as du Plessis had left the field, then completed the balls in the over. Virat Kohli Shares a Laugh With MS Dhoni After RCB vs IPL 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!.

Reason Why Harshal Patel was Not Allowed to Complete His Over

Two beamers pushed Harshal Patel to remove from the attack and Glenn Maxwell bowled the remaining 4 balls. 📷 IPL/BCCI pic.twitter.com/G1Q9cejKf0 — CricketGully (@thecricketgully) April 17, 2023

