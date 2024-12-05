Baroda etched their name in the history books as they hammered the highest team total in a T20 match, scoring 349/5. They achieved this historic milestone during their match against Sikkim in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024-25. Baroda surpassed Zimbabwe's 344/4 against the Gambia in October 2024. Baroda rode on Bahu Pania's brilliant 51-ball 134, including 20 boundaries, whereas Abhimanyu Singh (53), Shivalik Sharma (55), and Vishnu Solanki (50) hammered half-centuries, which guided their side to a monstrous 349/5 in 20 overs. Before this, Zimbabwe's 344/4 came against Gambia during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B. Shreyas Gopal Takes Hat-Trick in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, Dismisses Shashwat Rawat, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya Off Successive Deliveries During Karnataka vs Baroda Match.

Historic Achievement by Baroda

🚨 BARODA CREATED HISTORY 🚨 🔹 Baroda registered Highest Ever Total in T20 History, They post 349/5 in 20 Overs in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. 🏏🔥🤯#SMATpic.twitter.com/K6QVrmTQ2n — 𝕏ion (@Mrsay_818) December 5, 2024

Highest Team Total in T20s

End Of Over 20 - Baroda 349/5 Bhanu Pania 134(51) Raj Limbani 1(1) #BDAvSIK #SMAT — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)