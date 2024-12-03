Shreyas Gopal took a hat-trick in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 as Karnataka faced Baroda on December 3. The leg-spinner came on to bowl in the 11th over of the second innings and accounted for Shashwat Rawat (63), Hardik Pandya (0) and Krunal Pandya (0) off the first three balls to push Baroda on the backfoot. His hat-trick reduced Baroda to 102/4 at the end of 10.3 overs as he and Karnataka attempted to defend a 170-run target. Earlier in the first innings, Abhinav Manohar slammed 56 off 34 deliveries with six sixes to propel Karnataka to 169/8 in 20 overs.

Shreyas Gopal Takes Hat-Trick in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024

