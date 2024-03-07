After losing the only Test against Ireland, the Afghanistan cricket team is set to face Ireland in the first ODI of their three-match ODI series. Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the Afghan side, while Paul Stirling will captain the Irish team. The teams have played 30 matches against each other with Afghanistan winning 16 while Ireland has won 13 fixtures. The game will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The first ODI game between Afghanistan and Ireland will start on 7th March at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI match on Eurosport channel. Online streaming of the AFG vs IRE is also available on the FanCode app. Yashasvi Jaiswal Completes 1000 Runs in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Live From March 7

🏆 Etisalat Cup Afghanistan vs Ireland 2024 🏏 Three-match ODI Series 📆 March 07 - 12 🏟️ Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE#NewCoverPhoto | #AfghanAtalan | #AFGvIRE2024 pic.twitter.com/PJd4VaGgGW — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 7, 2024

