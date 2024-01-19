Australia will look to finish things off as soon as possible on Day 3 of the 1st Test 2024 when proceedings resume on January 19. The AUS vs WI 1st Test 2024 Day 3 will begin at 5:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Adelaide Oval. Star Sports network is the official broadcast partner of the AUS vs WI Test series and the live telecast of Day 3, much like the earlier two days, will be available on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channel. Fans can also watch Australia vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Pat Cummins Surpasses Jason Gillespie to Become Ninth-Highest Wicket-Taker for Australia in Tests, Achieves Feat During AUS vs WI 1st Test 2024.

AUS vs WI 1st Test 2024 Day 2 Highlights

Day two swung the contest heavily in Australia's favour #AUSvWI https://t.co/VxKZQIo6Pk — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2024

