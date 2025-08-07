The India A Women's Cricket Team will be taking on Australia A Women's Cricket Team in a multi-format series, which starts off with the 1st T20I 2025 on Thursday, August 7. You can check the India-A Women vs Australia-A Women scorecard here. The IND-A W vs AUS-A W 1st T20I match is set to be played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay and it starts at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not have any option to watch IND-A W vs AUS-A W live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans also do not have any online viewing option as IND-A W vs AUS-A live streaming isn't available. Harmanpreet Kaur Scripts Record of Most International Appearances for India in Women's Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 5th T20I 2025.

Yastika Bhatia Added to IND-A ODI Squad for vs AUS-A Series

Squad Update: India A Women’s Tour of Australia 2025. Yastika Bhatia has been added to the one-day squad. More details -https://t.co/OozKfXvHbS #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/xzMsgyjRtF — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)