Bangladesh have come up with a strong response, scoring 338/1 after bowling out Ireland for 286 going into Day 3 of the BAN vs IRE 1st Test 2025, on Thursday, November 13. Mahmudul Hasan Joy struck an unbeaten 169 while Mominul Haque is nearing a Test century, batting on 80*. The BAN vs IRE 1st Test 2025 Day 3 is set to resume at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet and will start at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India do not have any option to watch BAN vs IRE live telecast as there is no official broadcast partner. But there's an online viewing option as fans can watch BAN vs IRE live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of either a match pass or a tour pass. Ross Adair Ruled Out of Ireland’s T20I Series Against Bangladesh Due to Knee Injury.

BAN vs IRE 1st Test 2025 Day 3

