Bangladesh dominated proceedings on DayTwo of the one-off Test against Ireland at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Having won the toss, Ireland put up 214 in the 1st innings. In reply, Bangladesh finished with a score of 369. Under pressure, Ireland faced a collapse and are now 27/4 at the end of Day 2. The action of day 3 will begin at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for Indian fans, this Test match has no broadcasters in India. Hence they will not be able to watch this match on TV. Fans however can still enjoy the live streaming of this game on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs IRE One-Off Test 2023 Day 3 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Good morning! We're all set for day three at the Shere Bangla Stadium. Reminder that you can follow all of today's action through the links below ⬇️ WATCH: https://t.co/OGvlmk7p08 SCORE: https://t.co/epQHAclj0P#BackingGreen ☘️🏏 #BANvIRE pic.twitter.com/HqO0GOZ2bD — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) April 6, 2023

