Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Punjab Kings in their next match in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday, April 30. The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Gold/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada channels. Meanwhile, JioCinema will provide free live streaming of this game. MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings Named Most Popular Sports Team in Asia, Beats Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr; RCB Takes Third Spot.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Match Live Telecast Details

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Match Live Streaming Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)