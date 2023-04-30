Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Punjab Kings in their next match in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday, April 30. The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Gold/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada channels. Meanwhile, JioCinema will provide free live streaming of this game. MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings Named Most Popular Sports Team in Asia, Beats Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr; RCB Takes Third Spot.
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Match Live Telecast Details
Clash of the Kings! 👑⚔️ @ChennaiIPL & @PunjabKingsIPL go to battle!
Will @imjadeja put in another defining all-round performance?
Tune-in to #CSKvPBKS on #IPLonStar
Today | Pre-Show at 2:30 PM & LIVE action at 3:30 PM | Star Sports Network#GameOn #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/fE5EwVIq1A
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 30, 2023
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Match Live Streaming Details
When it's #CSKvPBKS, it's:
𝘾𝙤𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙪𝙩 𝙢𝙚 𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞 𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙖𝙠𝙠𝙚 😎
𝘼𝙖 𝙟𝙖𝙖𝙤 𝙨𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙢𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝙗𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙠𝙚 🏏
𝘿𝙤𝙣'𝙩 𝙢𝙞𝙨𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 - #IPLonJioCinema #TATAIPL #IPL2023 #JioCinema | @ChennaiIPL @PunjabKingsIPL pic.twitter.com/LOITJ9vffi
— JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 30, 2023
