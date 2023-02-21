England would hope to keep their unbeaten run intact as they head into their final Group 2 game, against Pakistan at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The Heather Knight-led side have already qualified for the semifinals and a win against Pakistan will cement their place at the top of the group, heading into the knockout matches. The match will be played at the Newlands, Cape Town and it starts at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 2/HD will provide live telecast of this game in India. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the DIsney+ Hotstar app and website. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

England vs Pakistan

🔹 Must-win game for South Africa against Bangladesh 🔹 England look to extend unbeaten run against Pakistan An exciting double-header awaits 🤩#T20WorldCup | #TurnItUp | #SAvBAN | #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/SmnxtHNtpQ — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 21, 2023

