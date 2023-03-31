The 16th edition of Indian Premier League 2023 is all set to start on Friday, March 2023. Defending champions Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the tournament. The game will commence at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023 and they will be providing the live telecast of the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match. Meanwhile, the digital rights of IPL 2023 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can enjoy free live streaming on the JioCinema app and website. 'Get, Set Whistlepodu!' CSK Official Anthem for IPL 2023 Released Ahead of First Match Against Gujarat Titans (Watch Video).

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings on JioCinema

𝑻𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕'𝒔 𝒈𝒐𝒏𝒏𝒂 𝒃𝒆 𝒂 𝒈𝒐𝒐𝒅 𝒏𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 🌃 The day when your viewing experience of #TATAIPL is changed forever is HERE 😍#GTvCSK 👉🏼 Broadcast starts 5 pm, LIVE on #JioCinema 👈🏼#IPLonJioCinema pic.twitter.com/8KTd0llLTj — JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 31, 2023

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings on Star Sports

☝️taraf hai @hardikpandya7 ke champions, doosri taraf Ravindra Jadeja ke 4x winners. Dono ne ki hai taiyyari! Tune-in to #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 5 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#ShorOn #GameOn #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/aOzdPF43B3 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 31, 2023

