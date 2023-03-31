MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are set to begin their IPL 2023 campaign by taking on defending champions Gujarat Titans and ahead of this blockbuster game at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the franchise have released their official anthem for the season. The foot-tapping 'Whistlepodu' anthem bears a resemblance to their theme songs of the past seasons and this one features skipper Dhoni whistling and other CSK stars like Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, to name a few. CSK have had a dismal campaign last year and would hope to have a good start to this season of the IPL. Will MS Dhoni Play in GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Clash? Here's What Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan Had to Say About Skipper's Availability for Tournament Opener.

CSK Official Theme Song for IPL 2023

It's that time of the year when the Super Kings come together as a pride in #Yellove to roar! What are you waiting for? Get. Set. #WhistlePodu with our official anthem! 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/5KaBBtD0Zb — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 31, 2023

