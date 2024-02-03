After an enthralling first day's play, both India and England would be out to go ahead in the second Test when the action resumes on Day 2. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the standout performer for India on Day 1 as he remained undefeated on 179*. For England, spinners Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Bashir took two wickets. The IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 will start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on February 3. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs ENG Test series and the live telecast of the Sports 18 1 (English, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu commentary) and Colors Cineplex (Hindi commentary) as well as on DD Sports TV channels. Fans can watch India vs England 2nd Test live streaming online for free on the JioCinema app and website. Unfortunate! Debutant Rajat Patidar Dismissed by Rehan Ahmed As Ball Trickles Onto Stumps After He Defends It During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

India vs England 2nd Test 2024 Live

