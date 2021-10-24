India takes on Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup match 16 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The IND vs PAK T20 match has a start time of 07:30 PM IST with toss at 07:00 PM. The IND vs PAK live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network. Disney+Hotstar app will provide live streaming online of this game. India vs Pakistan Live Score Updates of T20 World Cup 2021.

India vs Pakistan Live on Star Sports and Hotstar

India vs Pakistan Live on DD Sports

#TeamIndia and #Pakistan both looking to start their #T20WorldCup campaign with a win 🏏 #INDvPAK 🗓️ Today ⏰ 7 PM onwards.....#LiveTheGame on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish & DTT Platforms) pic.twitter.com/EolCA11d3A — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) October 24, 2021

