After a poor tour Down Under, the India Women National Cricket Team will square off against West Indies Women National Cricket Team in a three-T20I series starting December 15. The IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024 will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, and start at 07:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom 18 is the official rights holder for IND-W vs WI-W T20I 2024 and will provide live telecast viewing options on Sports 18 Network TV channels. Fans can switch over to the JioCinema app and website for live streaming viewing option of IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024. On Which Channel India Women vs West Indies Women 2024 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch IND-W vs WI-W T20I and ODI Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

IND-W vs WI-W Live

T20I Mode 🔛#TeamIndia get into the groove ahead of the #INDvWI series opener at the DY Patil stadium 👌👌@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/DCC5tnq6Ew — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 14, 2024

