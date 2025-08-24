The India A Women vs Australia A Women only unofficial Test match is set for a thrilling finish, with Australia needing to chase down 281 on Day 4, which is the last day of the contest. Day 4 of the India A Women's Cricket Team vs Australia A Women's Cricket Team unofficial Test match started at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, August 24. It was Raghvi Bist, who top-scored with a gritty 86, while Shafali Verma hit 52 runs as India were bowled out for 286 in their second innings. Unfortunately, viewers in India won't be able to watch IND-A Women vs AUS-A Women live telecast as there is no official broadcast partner. However, fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can access FanCode to watch IND-A Women vs AUS-A Women live streaming, but after purchasing a match pass. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About Eight-Nation ODI Cricket Tournament.

IND-A Women vs AUS-A Women Live Score Updates

Australia A have won the toss and are bowling first as the four-day game against India A gets underway in Brisbane! #AusAvIndA First ball at 9.30am AEST, tune in live and free here: https://t.co/FhXmXLrmve — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 20, 2025

