Kuala Lumpur, Dec 19 (PTI) Riding on a brilliant four-wicket haul by 17-year-old spinner Sonam Yadav and an entertaining batting by G Kamilini, India thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets in a Group A match of the U19 Women's T20 Asia Cup here on Sunday.

Left-arm spinner Sonam delivered her best international bowling figures of 4 for 6, helping India restrict the arch-rivals to just 67/7 in 20 overs. The total was then overhauled in 7.5 overs, with Kamilini playing a stroke-filled, unbeaten knock of 44 runs off just 29 deliveries.

Also Read | India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score Updates of 1st T20I 2024: Hayley Matthews Wins Toss, West Indies Opt to Bowl First.

Electing to bat after winning the toss, only two Pakistan players, opener Komal Khan (24) and Fatima Khan (11) managed double-digit scores, with Sonam slaying the entire middle-order to send them reeling at 43 for six.

In reply, India lost opener Trisha Gongadi for a duck before Kamilini and Sanika Chalke (19 not out) were involved in an unbeaten match-winning 67-run partnership.

Also Read | UP Warriorz Team in WPL 2025: Players Bought by DC-W at Women’s Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad.

Wicketkeeper-batter Kamilini, 16, smashed four boundaries and three sixes to decimate the feeble Pakistan attack.

India will next play Nepal in their last Group A outing on Tuesday before the teams for the Super Four stage are decided.

Pakistan U19: 67 for 7 in 20 overs (Komal Khan 24, Sonam Yadav 4/6) lost to India U19: 68 for 1 in 7.5 overs (G Kamilini 44 not out) by 9 wickets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)