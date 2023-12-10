India are off to a great start to their U-19 Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a win over Afghanistan and now they lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in the second match of the tournament, on December 10. The IND U-19 vs PAK U-19 match will be played at the ICC Academy Oval-1 in Dubai and it starts at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) which is 9:30 am local time. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available for this match in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch the IND U-19 vs PAK U-19 match live streaming on the Asian Cricket Council's Official YouTube channel. ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Announced.

India vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming Online of U-19 Asia Cup 2023

