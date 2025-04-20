Karachi Kings will host Islamabad United in the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on Sunday. The Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi and will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official partner for the PSL 2025 broadcast in India and will have live telecast viewing options of the Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United T20 match on Sony Sports TV Channels. FanCode are the streaming partner for the Pakistan Super League in India and will provide online viewing options for the Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 match on their app and website for an INR 129 pass. JioTV will also provide a streaming viewing option for PSL 2025 on their website. Fact Check: No, Hasan Ali Did Not Receive Hair Trimmer But Fitness Band For His Four-Wicket Haul in Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Match.

KK vs IU PSL 2025 Free Live Streaming

🚨 HBLPSL X BROADCASTERS 🚨 Catch all the action LIVE on A Sports & PTV Sports — with Urdu and English feeds alternating. Stream online in Pakistan via Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, MYCO, and Begin (powered by Walee Technologies). Read more: https://t.co/s2Q7ELqLnA #ApnaXHai l… pic.twitter.com/QNKcgWzrH5 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) April 8, 2025

