Kolkata Knight Riders will be locking horns with Lucknow Super Giants in their final Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 group league game on Saturday, May 20. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023 and fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada channels. meanwhile, JioCinema will be providing the live streaming of this game in India. Fans Face Trouble Booking IPL 2023 Playoff Tickets Online, React With Funny Memes and Jokes on Twitter.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Live Telecast Details

It's time for one final dash in the #RaceToPlayoffs for 2 big-hitting teams. Can @KKRiders win a must-win or will @LucknowIPL confirm a top 4 spot? Tune-in to #KKRvLSG at #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 7 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/EPOWtjNLPj — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 20, 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Live Streaming Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)