Pat Cummins, now at the helm of Hyderabad after taking over from Aiden Markram, will look to revive the SRH team, especially after a tough previous season. SRH languished at the bottom with just two wins in 14 games in IPL 2023 but the team appears rejuvenated with the additions of Cummins, Travis Head, and Wanindu Hasaranga. A similar can be said about two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders, the addition of Mitchell Starc and Phil Slat would provide much-needed star power to the KKR side. the match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Timme (IST). The KKR vs SRH live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports Networks. Viacom18 has streaming rights for the IPL 2024 season. Fans can watch Kolkata Knight Riders live streaming on JioCinema App. Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024: Team Profile, Squad, Schedule of KKR in Indian Premier League T20 Season 17.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad Live

FI-IIYYYERRRR VS ICE COOL CUMMINS 🧊🔥 Match Day it is! Don’t forget to tune in to Jio cinema and Starsports at 7:30 PM IST to Witness Magic unfold !#KolkataKnightRiders #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/vM8smT1dyS — Kolkata Knight Riders Universe (@KKRUniverse) March 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)