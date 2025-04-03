In a rematch of the IPL 2024 final, Kolkata Knight Riders will clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 season on April 3. The KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be played at Eden Gardens and will start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports are the official broadcast partner in India of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 live telecast viewing options on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada TV channels. Fans looking for an online viewing option of the IPL 2025 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match can switch to the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 15.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Live

History Repeats or a New Chapter? 📖🏏#KKR had the upper hand in the 2024 Final, but will #SRH rise stronger and change the narrative in 2025? 🔥#IPLonJioStar 👉 #KKRvSRH | THU, 3rd APR, 6:30 PM on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/SrBDu7PAu3 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)