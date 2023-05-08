Kolkata Knight Riders will be locking horns with Punjab Kings in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 fixture on Monday, May 8. The game will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata and has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important match between KKR and PBKS will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada channels. Fans can also watch the free live streaming of this game on the JioCinema app and website. 'Dhoni from 2040' Old-Aged MS Dhoni Lookalike Spotted in Crowd During CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match (See Pics and Video).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Live Telecast Details

Coming off thrillers in their last games, both @PunjabKingsIPL & @KKRiders will look to climb the points ladder. Who'll trump the other? Tune-in to #PBKSvKKR at #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 6:30 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#BetterTogether #RivalryWeek pic.twitter.com/MfSWcwTiK2 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 8, 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Live Streaming Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)