After three back-to-back wins, Lucknow Super Giants are set to host bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings on Monday, April 14. The LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025 in India, and fans can watch the LSG vs CSK live telecast viewing options on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports Kannada, and Star Sports Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but they will need a subscription. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Gopal and Other Chennai Super Kings Cricketers Visit Hanuman Garhi Mandir, Ayodhya Ahead of LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Match at Lucknow (Watch Video).

LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Match:

Bade muqable ki ghadi aa gayi hai 🕰️ pic.twitter.com/2WjOcF2Fvg — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 14, 2025

