Mumbai Indians are set to host arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the high-voltage Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Super Sunday. The blockbuster clash between both sides will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The El Clasico of IPL will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025, and fans can watch the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match live telecast on the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Telugu and Star Sports Kannada TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but they would need a subscription, as free streaming is available for a limited time. MI vs CSK Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Match 38.

MI vs CSK IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming

𝙋𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 𝙖𝙗𝙝𝙞 𝙗𝙖𝙖𝙠𝙞 𝙝𝙖𝙞 𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙙𝙤𝙨𝙩… 🔥#MI have scores to settle against #CSK in the #IPLRevengeWeek! 👀 PS: Do you remember what happened when @hardikpandya7 met #Dhoni last time at Wankhede? 🫣#IPLonJioStar 👉 #MIvCSK | SUN, 20 APR | 6:30 PM on… pic.twitter.com/CJ8NWH83NR — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)