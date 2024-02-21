Fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the seventh match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars which will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, Pakistan. The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has a reputation for high-scoring encounters and both teams have hard-hitting batters in their ranks. The exciting match will start at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, February 21. Sadly there is no live telecast available for the PSL 2024 season in India. But Fans can enjoy Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars live streaming on the Fancode app. Babar Azam Becomes Fastest Player To Score 10,000 Runs in T20s, Achieves Milestone During Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 Match.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars

