Match 4 of the ongoing 5-T20I series between Namibia women's national cricket team and Uganda women's national cricket team will be played on April 12, with the latter leading 2-1. The Namibia women vs Uganda women 4th T20I will be held at the High Performance Oval, Windhoek, and it starts at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there isn't any official broadcast partner of the Namibia women vs Uganda women T20I series in India, and hence, no viewing options will be available for NAM-W vs UGA-W live telecast. Fans, however, have an online viewing option as they can watch Namibia women vs Uganda women live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a match pass for the same. Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team Records Their Highest-Ever ODI Total, Achieves Feat During THA-W vs BAN-W ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier Match.

Namibia Women vs Uganda Women Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)