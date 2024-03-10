Tom Latham and Kane Williamson have helped New Zealand secure a small recovery, but they still have work in hand when they resume proceedings against Australia on Day 3 of the second Test. Australia bowled New Zealand out for 162 runs and scored 265 themselves. In the second innings, New Zealand finished Day 2 on 134/2, leading by 40 runs. Day 3 of the NZ vs AUS 2nd Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch will start at 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to the NZ vs AUS 2nd Test due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Amazon Prime Video is the official live streaming partner of the NZ vs AUS Test series and fans can watch live streaming online of Day 3 on the Prime Video app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. AUS vs NZ 2nd Test 2024: Kane Williamson's Half-Century in His 100th Test Helps Kiwis Earn Lead Over Visitors At the End of Day 2.

NZ vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 Day 3 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

A lead of 40 runs at the close of play on Day 2 at Hagley Oval. Tom Latham (65*) and Rachin Ravindra (11*) to resume tomorrow. Head to https://t.co/3YsfR1YBHU or the NZC App for the full scorecard 📲 #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/Vuz56OHiv0 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 9, 2024

