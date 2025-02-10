New Zealand take on South Africa in the second match of the Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 on Monday, February 10. The New Zealand vs South Africa match is set to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and it starts at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 but the NZ vs SA live telecast will not be available in India. For those looking for an online viewing option, they can watch NZ vs SA live streaming on SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites, but after having subscriptions. New Zealand Cricket Board Provides Fitness Update on Rachin Ravindra’s Injury in PAK vs NZ 1st ODI of Tri-Series 2025.

New Zealand vs South Africa

🇿🇦 South Africa takes on New Zealand 🇳🇿 in the second match of the Tri-Nations One Day International series. Catch all the action live on SuperSport 🖥. #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/54WNcGuJWx — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 9, 2025

