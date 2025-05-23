The Oman national cricket team are locking horns with the Canada national cricket team in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match 71. The OMN vs CAN ICC CWC League 2 match is scheduled to be played at Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida, USA, from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, May 23. Unfortunately, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the OMN vs CAN ODI match live telecast viewing option will not be available in India. But fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the Oman vs Canada ODI match live streaming viewing options, after buying a match pass worth 19 INR. 4, 6, 6, 6, 6, 4! Milind Kumar Hits Dillon Heyliger for 32 Runs in One Over During USA vs Canada ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match (Watch Video).

OMN vs CAN ICC CWC League 2

Mark your Calendars! 🗓️ Oman 🇴🇲 tour of USA 🇺🇸 to play the hosts and Canada 🇨🇦 for the ICC Men's CWC League 2 leg starting 17th May! 🏏 Catch all the action live on https://t.co/mTdZS6uPGh and follow for updates! 📲 💻🏟️#OmanCricket #Explore #CWCL2 #Cricket #Oman pic.twitter.com/M8TSt1fvPy — Oman Cricket (@TheOmanCricket) May 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)