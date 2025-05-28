A new-look Pakistan side will take on visiting Bangladesh in a three-T20I series, with the first match on May 28. The PAK vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and start at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). With the ongoing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, no live telecast and online viewing options will be available in India on TV or streaming platforms. However, fans will find PAK vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 live streaming on the Tamasha app/website. Readers can find all scores and updates of PAK vs BAN T20I 2025 on their respective social media platforms. Why is Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I Series 2025 Not Available on Dream11? Know Reason Behind Absence of PAK vs BAN on Fantasy Cricket App.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Live

📢 Squad Announcement Bangladesh Men's Team is set for back-to-back T20I challenges! 🇧🇩 🔜 Tour of UAE & Pakistan 🆚 UAE – 2 T20Is 🆚 Pakistan – 5 T20Is 📅 May 17 – June 3, 2025#BCB #BangladeshCricket #BANvUAE #BANvPAK #T20Cricket #CricketVibes pic.twitter.com/E8kiEGIdP4 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 4, 2025

