In their maiden CT clash, hosts Pakistan will lock horns against Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The PAK vs BAN match will start at 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 27 and will be played at Rawalpindi Stadium. Star Sports has broadcasting rights to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India and fans can find live telecast viewing options of Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match on Star Sports 2 and Sport 18-1 TV channels. For online streaming viewing options of PAK vs BAN, fans can switch to JioHotstar app and website after paying subscription fees. Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About PAK vs BAN CT Cricket Match in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live

Everything to play for as the hosts Pakistan 🇵🇰 take on Bangladesh 🇧🇩 ! ⚔ With both teams looking to end their #ChampionsTrophy 2025 campaign on a winning note, who will come out on top? 🤔#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 #PAKvBAN | TODAY, 1:30 PM on Star Sports 2 & Sports 18-1… pic.twitter.com/1iFnoiqSD9 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)