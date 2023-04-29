Pakistan will face New Zealand in the 2nd ODI of a five-match series on Saturday, April 29. The game will begin at 4:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Pakistan vs New Zealand series in India and fans can watch the live telecast of this match on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels. Fans in Pakistan can watch this match live on PTV Sports. Meanwhile, SonyLiv will provide the live streaming of this game in India. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Bangladesh Cricketer, Frames Jersey Gifted By Virat Kohli At Home (See Pic).

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live on Sony Sports Network

Pakistan will look to continue their winning momentum and take the series to 2️⃣-0️⃣ 💪 Can the Kiwis get the W to level the series or will the hosts further assert their dominance? 🤜🤛#SonySportsNetwork #PAKvsNZ pic.twitter.com/s46Atl2Btp — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) April 29, 2023

