Pakistan would look to extend their dominance over Sri Lanka as Day 2 of the 2nd Test gets underway in Colombo. Abrar Ahmed and Naseem Shah were the star performers for Pakistan on Day 1, as all Sri Lanka could manage was just 166 runs in their first innings. Action on Day 2 would begin at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo, at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports is the official broadcast partner of the PAK vs SL Tests in India and the live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and SonyLIV apps and websites. Kusal Mendis Grabs a Stunning Catch Running Backwards to Dismiss Batter Shan Masood During PAK vs SL 2nd Test (Watch Video).

PAK vs SL 2nd Test Live Streaming

Leggie Abrar Ahmed outfoxed the 🇱🇰 batters to bowl them out for a paltry 166 ❌ Which wicket of his did you enjoy the most? 👇 #SLvPAK #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/XZHtFw5P5V — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) July 24, 2023

