The second Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan saw a wonderful catch being taken by Sri Lankan cricketer Kusal Mendis. During Pakistan’s innings, their batsman Shan Masood tried to play a hook shot but ended up providing a top edge as the fielder Kusal Mendis saw the ball going over his head and with perfect judgment, running backwards he was able to catch the ball with a dive.

Kusal Mendis Grabs a Stunning Catch

Perfect judgement running backwards by Kusal Mendis 😳 . .#SLvPAKonFanCode pic.twitter.com/SHzV3yK3PZ — FanCode (@FanCode) July 24, 2023

