Saim Ayub shined in the Pakistan national cricket team’s recent win over the Zimbabwe national cricket team. Teams will face each other for the series decider on November 28. The PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2024 will take place at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo and start at 01:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, in India, fans won't be able to watch the live telecast of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe on TV. However, can find live viewing options of PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2024 on the FanCode app and website, which will require a pass. PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2024, Bulawayo Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Match at Queens Sports Club.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live

It's the ODI series decider between Zimbabwe and Pakistan! 😍 Locked in at 1-1, who's winning this one at Queens Sports Club? 🤔#ZIMvPAK #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/rlt0mBaZar — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) November 28, 2024

