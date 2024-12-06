Pakistan U19 cricket team is all set to take on Bangladesh U19 cricket team in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024 semi-final. The Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on December 6. The Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 ACC Asia Cup 2024 match will begin at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the official broadcast rights for the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 match and the fans can tune into the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel to watch the PAK U19 vs BAN U19 live telecast. Similarly, SonyLIV will provide the live streaming of the PAK U19 vs BAN U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024 match with a premium subscription. ICC Finalises Hybrid Model for Champions Trophy 2025, Extends Plan to All Events Until 2027.

PAK U19 vs BAN U19 Live Telecast Details

🇵🇰 and reigning champs 🇧🇩 collide in a semi-final showdown that you can’t miss! 🔥🍿 Who will book their ticket to the final? Find out LIVE on the #SonySportsNetwork! 👀#NewHomeOfAsiaCup #PAKvBAN #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/LDyqKBWjOz — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 5, 2024

