Pakistan national cricket team is all set to continue proceedings against West Indies national cricket team in 1st Test day 2 from Saturday, January 18. The Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 is all set to be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium and will start at a scheduled start time of 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to the absence of any live broadcaster the PAK vs WI Test series will not be telecasted live in India. Fans in India can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch live live streaming viewing option of the PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 day 2. Babar Azam Trolled by Fans for Using DRS Despite Clearly Edging the Ball During PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025.

PAK vs WI 1st Test day 1 Score

Opening day honours belong to @saudshak and @iMRizwanPak 👏



Solid fifties from the duo take Pakistan to 143-4 at stumps 🏏#PAKvWI | #RedBallRumble pic.twitter.com/LBeNBGASuT— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)