Punjab Kings will host defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday, April 15. The PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, Mohali District, from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025 in India, and fans can watch the PBKS vs KKR live telecast viewing options on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports Kannada, and Star Sports Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option for the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match live streaming viewing options on the JioHotstar app and website, but they will need a subscription. Punjab Kings Trolls Itself With Funny Meme After Getting Hammered by Abhishek Sharma & Co During PBKS vs SRH IPL 2025 Match!.

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Match:

Let’s make it 2️⃣/2️⃣ on the road, Knights 👊 ⚔️ Catch all the LIVE action on @JioHotstar at 7:30PM 📺 pic.twitter.com/Luk843lNfS — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 15, 2025

