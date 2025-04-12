After a tough day at the hands of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, the "dangerous duo" of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings (PBKS), took the beating in stride by posting a hilarious self-deprecating meme on social media. The official X (previously known as Twitter) handle of PBKS shared a funny meme featuring Indian actor and comedian Brahmanandam with folded hands, indicating the SRH batsmen to stop with their batting carnage during PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2025 match on Saturday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The clever post quickly caught fans’ attention, showing that PBKS can laugh at themselves even in defeat. While the match didn’t seem to be going their way, their humour off the field scored big with the audience. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head shared a partnership of 171 runs while chasing a mammoth target of 246 runs set by the Punjab Kings. The Indian batter scored his maiden century before getting out for 141 runs off 55 deliveries, which included 14 fours and 10 sixes. 'This One is for Orange Army' Abhishek Sharma Shows Paper With Special Message While Celebrating Century During SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Punjab Kings Trolls Itself With Funny Meme Featuring Brahmanandam!

