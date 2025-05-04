Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 on Sunday, May 4. The HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala is the scheduled venue for the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025, gearing up to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025 and fans can watch the PBKS vs LSG live telecast on the Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Utsav Movies (Bhojpuri Commentary). Those seeking online viewing options can watch Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after having a subscription. PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants.

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025:

In-form Punjab takes on explosive Lucknow 🤩 A playoff-defining battle is about to unfold! 💥#IPLonJioStar 👉 #PBKSvLSG | SUN, 4th MAY, 6:30 PM | LIVE on SS 1, SS 1 Hindi, SS 2, SS 2 - Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/oTCljFp6NT — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)