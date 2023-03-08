Amazons and Super Women will clash with each other in the first game of the three T20 exhibition matches in the PSL 2023 Women's League on Wednesday, March 8. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, starting at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports 5 will provide live telecast of this match in India. Fans in India can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Fans can also watch this match live on Pakistan Cricket's YouTube channel for free. Radha Yadav Takes Stunner to Dismiss Deepti Sharma During DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2023 Match, Netizens Call It 'Catch of the Tournament' (Watch Video).

Amazons vs Super Women

🚨 T O S S A L E R T 🚨 Amazons win the toss and elect to bat first 🏏 Watch Live: https://t.co/TJuXVI5gzz#LevelPlayingField pic.twitter.com/13U8l4jKHU — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 8, 2023

